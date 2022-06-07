LIV Golf Tour schedule for 2022 season

The LIV Golf Tour is a new eight-event professional golf circuit with more prize money than has ever been on offer per tournament. A total of $255 million will be given away for players that choose to sign on with the Saudi Arabian-backed venture, which has been founded with plenty of controversy already.

Each event will have a total prize pool of $25 million, with $20 million given based on stroke play results just as in most golf tournaments. The other $5 million is based on a team allocation, with 12 player captains drafting three teammates each.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2022 LIV Golf season. All events except the first in London and the last in Miami will run from Friday-Sunday.