How to livestream 2022 LIV Golf Tour events

The new LIV Golf Invitational Series will distribute $255 million to professional golfers across eight global events from June to October in 2022.

But that’s the only distribution happening so far, as the Saudi-backed venture does not have a television broadcast deal in the United States as of yet.

It means the only way to see the events are on streaming platforms such as Youtube and Facebook, where the LIV Tour will show full coverage of all events with a professional broadcast crew. LIVGolf.com will also have a livestream available.

Arlo White, formerly of NBC Sports, will be the lead play-by-play announcer. He’ll be joined by Jerry Foltz, formerly of The Golf Channel, who resigned to take the job with the Greg Norman-headed project. Dom Boulet from the Asian Tour. Su-Ann Heng, a former No. 1 ranked golfer in Singapore from Fox Sports Asia, and long drive champion Troy Mullins will be amongst the on-course reporters during the events.

Since the LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts with all 48 players teeing off at the same time on different holes, the good news for the golf fan is there should be plenty of action in the four-hour broadcasts. Plenty of behind-the-camera talent was recruited as well, with technology a huge part of what the venture is trying to leverage.

But how these livestreams will look and feel is still to be seen, as unlike most golf coverage, the organizers will be creating and producing the broadcast themselves instead of with a television partner.