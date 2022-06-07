Pick on the Moneyline of Cubs-Orioles for Tuesday

The Chicago Cubs have failed to get much production from their starting pitchers, ranking 24th in the league in starting pitchers ERA, but have found a bright spot in their converted bullpen piece that will take the mound Tuesday in Baltimore against the Orioles.

Chicago Cubs (-110, 9) vs Baltimore Orioles

Keegan Thompson has turned in a 6-0 record and 1.99 ERA in 12 total appearances, four of which being starts, this season while surrendering just three home runs in 45.1 innings of work.

The Orioles will oppose him with Kyle Bradish, who has a 6.82 ERA in seven starts with his issues being tied to hard contact, allowing 2.2 home runs per nine innings and opponents hitting .313 off of him.

The Orioles offense has had issues this season, ranking 26th in the league in batting average and 25th in runs per game while the Cubs are 11th in offense with 4.45 runs per game.

The Cubs have also done some of their best work against right handed pitching, which Bradish is right handed, ranking sixth in baseball in on base percentage and overall entering having scored at least four runs in 15 of their last 18 games.

The Orioles have allowed at least four runs in 16 of their last 22 games, a trend that will continue on Tuesday when the Cubs take game one of the series.

The Play: Cubs -110

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.