How much is the prize money at LIV Golf tournaments?

The money on offer is more than has ever been seen in golf previously.

By Collin Sherwin
Ari Fleischer, media consultant and former White House press secretary at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Tour is bringing dollars that have never been seen before to the sport. Over the inaugural eight tournament season in 2022, a total of $255 million is on offer to the stars of the sport. Add that to the guaranteed money being offered to many top players, and the wealth being generated is unlike anything seen previously.

While there is plenty of controversy around the tour itself, it is so well-financed that it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. And the money listed here doesn’t even count the guarantees being promised to top players such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson for just choosing to play the events instead of the PGA Tour.

Here is the breakdown for the $20 million individual prize pool for each of the seven LIV Golf Invitational events for the 2022 season.

LIV Golf Invitational Prize Money

Place Winnings
Place Winnings
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,125,000
3 $1,500,000
4 $1,050,000
5 $975,000
6 $800,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $580,000
10 $560,000
11 $540,000
12 $450,000
13 $360,000
14 $270,000
15 $250,000
16 $240,000
17 $232,000
18 $226,000
19 $220,000
20 $200,000
21 $180,000
22 $172,000
23 $170,000
24 $168,000
25 $166,000
26 $164,000
27 $162,000
28 $160,000
29 $158,000
30 $156,000
31 $154,000
32 $152,000
33 $150,000
34 $148,000
35 $146,000
36 $144,000
37 $142,000
38 $140,000
39 $138,000
40 $136,000
41 $134,000
42 $132,000
43 $130,000
44 $128,000
45 $126,000
46 $124,000
47 $122,000
48 $120,000

In addition to the individual stroke play competition, each of the seven events has a team competition as well. Players are selected by 12 fellow competitors who are also captains into teams of four. Each of those teams will share the following after each event, and the teams will change from tournament to tournament.

Winning Team: $3 million
Second Place Team: $1.5 million
Third Place Team: $500,000

The LIV Team Championship, the last competition of the season at Doral in Miami the last weekend in October, will have $50 million available for the top 48 players during the rest of the 2022 season. Those players will be rated based on total money won, with competitors needing to participate in at least four previous events to be eligible.

