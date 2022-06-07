How much is the prize money at LIV Golf tournaments?

The LIV Golf Tour is bringing dollars that have never been seen before to the sport. Over the inaugural eight tournament season in 2022, a total of $255 million is on offer to the stars of the sport. Add that to the guaranteed money being offered to many top players, and the wealth being generated is unlike anything seen previously.

While there is plenty of controversy around the tour itself, it is so well-financed that it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. And the money listed here doesn’t even count the guarantees being promised to top players such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson for just choosing to play the events instead of the PGA Tour.

Here is the breakdown for the $20 million individual prize pool for each of the seven LIV Golf Invitational events for the 2022 season.

LIV Golf Invitational Prize Money Place Winnings Place Winnings 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 48 $120,000

In addition to the individual stroke play competition, each of the seven events has a team competition as well. Players are selected by 12 fellow competitors who are also captains into teams of four. Each of those teams will share the following after each event, and the teams will change from tournament to tournament.

Winning Team: $3 million

Second Place Team: $1.5 million

Third Place Team: $500,000

The LIV Team Championship, the last competition of the season at Doral in Miami the last weekend in October, will have $50 million available for the top 48 players during the rest of the 2022 season. Those players will be rated based on total money won, with competitors needing to participate in at least four previous events to be eligible.