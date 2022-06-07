How much is the prize money at LIV Golf tournaments?

The LIV Golf Tour is bringing dollars that have never been seen before to the sport. Over the inaugural eight tournament season in 2022, a total of $255 million is on offer to the stars of the sport. Add that to the guaranteed money being offered to many top players, and the wealth being generated is unlike anything seen previously.
While there is plenty of controversy around the tour itself, it is so well-financed that it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. And the money listed here doesn’t even count the guarantees being promised to top players such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson for just choosing to play the events instead of the PGA Tour.
Here is the breakdown for the $20 million individual prize pool for each of the seven LIV Golf Invitational events for the 2022 season.
LIV Golf Invitational Prize Money
|Place
|Winnings
|Place
|Winnings
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,125,000
|3
|$1,500,000
|4
|$1,050,000
|5
|$975,000
|6
|$800,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$580,000
|10
|$560,000
|11
|$540,000
|12
|$450,000
|13
|$360,000
|14
|$270,000
|15
|$250,000
|16
|$240,000
|17
|$232,000
|18
|$226,000
|19
|$220,000
|20
|$200,000
|21
|$180,000
|22
|$172,000
|23
|$170,000
|24
|$168,000
|25
|$166,000
|26
|$164,000
|27
|$162,000
|28
|$160,000
|29
|$158,000
|30
|$156,000
|31
|$154,000
|32
|$152,000
|33
|$150,000
|34
|$148,000
|35
|$146,000
|36
|$144,000
|37
|$142,000
|38
|$140,000
|39
|$138,000
|40
|$136,000
|41
|$134,000
|42
|$132,000
|43
|$130,000
|44
|$128,000
|45
|$126,000
|46
|$124,000
|47
|$122,000
|48
|$120,000
In addition to the individual stroke play competition, each of the seven events has a team competition as well. Players are selected by 12 fellow competitors who are also captains into teams of four. Each of those teams will share the following after each event, and the teams will change from tournament to tournament.
Winning Team: $3 million
Second Place Team: $1.5 million
Third Place Team: $500,000
The LIV Team Championship, the last competition of the season at Doral in Miami the last weekend in October, will have $50 million available for the top 48 players during the rest of the 2022 season. Those players will be rated based on total money won, with competitors needing to participate in at least four previous events to be eligible.