UAE vs. Australia: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for World Cup qualifier

There are just two spots left at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as United Arab Emirates and Australia will face off to see who can stay alive in the quest for a World Cup berth. The two sides will face off in the fourth round of AFC qualification, with the winner advancing to battle against Peru in the inter-confederation playoff.

The match is set to take place on Tuesday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET in Qatar, and can be streamed on Paramount+.

UAE vs. Australia, AFC Fourth round match

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: UAE +425, Draw +245, Australia -135

Pick to win: Australia

UAE is looking to make its second-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup, with their first coming in 1990. They made a swift exit in the group stage after losing all three of their matches, scoring only two goals in the process. Australia will look to make their sixth appearance, and their fifth consecutive.

Both teams finished third in their respective groups, with UAE playing in Group A and entering this contest as heavy underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Socceroos are expected to handle business after coming off a 2-1 win over Jordan a friendly match last week, with Bailey Wright and Awer Mabil getting on the score sheet after going down 1-0 early in the first half. It was a good showing for the Aussies after failing to win their final three qualifiers in the third round.

While UAE has a solid and physical defense, allowing just 0.7 goals per game from their opponents, they’ve had trouble finding the back of the net throughout this qualification cycle. They’ll hope to come out with a defense-first mentality, keeping the Aussies off the scoresheet while attempting to find a goal on the counter attack.

It’s easier said than done, though, and I’d expect Australia to come out and grab a goal early on and finish the match on top.

