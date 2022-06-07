Dustin Johnson resigns from PGA TOUR to play in LIV Golf Invitational Series

Dustin Johnson is among a group of golfers that have resigned from the PGA TOUR effective immediately, he announced in a press conference Tuesday.

Dustin Johnson announced that he has resigned his membership of the PGA Tour.



Johnson will play all eight events of the first LIV Golf season.



(via @SkySportsNews)pic.twitter.com/nRneycJd4w — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) June 7, 2022

Johnson will join LIV golf and take part in the eight events of their inaugural season. Along with Johnson, Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel are among the golfers that will be playing in the first LIV golf invitational event this coming weekend.

The PGA TOUR controls the tournaments outside of its organization that its members are allowed to play in. If a golfer were to play in a LIV event without permission, they would be subject to fines and sanctions from the PGA TOUR. Leaving the PGA TOUR entirely allows golfers to not have any pushback in playing in whatever tournament they would like. Seeing as the majors in the golf calendar (like the U.S. Open) are not sanctioned by the PGA TOUR, Johnson and others will be eligible to play in those events. The Masters is run by the private Augusta National Golf Club, and thus invitations could be revoked even if a player would have normally been considered qualified. The only events Johnson for sure won’t be able to participate in would be the Ryder and Presidents Cups.

Odds for the LIV golf tournament this weekend may be found at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are not yet available in all states, so make sure to check to see if you can bet on this new tournament. Johnson has the best odds to win the LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club installed at +400.