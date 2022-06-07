Tiger Woods will not compete at 2022 U.S. Open

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he won’t be competing at the 2022 U.S. Open this month. Woods returned to play at the 2022 Masters after missing a year of tournaments following a car accident. He’s competed in two tournaments in 2021-22, both majors. Woods made the cut at Augusta in April but shot 13-over par in the tournament. He also competed at the 2022 PGA Championship and withdrew in the third round at 12-over par. Considering those two performances, it isn’t all that surprising to see Woods skipping on the U.S. Open this year.

Here’s the official statement from Tiger via his Twitter:

I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 7, 2022

Tiger first won the U.S. Open back in 2000. He’s won the tournament three times in his career. This year’s tournament will be played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, right outside of Boston. Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the U.S. Open. Rahm is 12/1 to repeat as champion while Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite at 11/1 on DraftKings Sportsbook.