College Football Hall of Fame nominees announced, including Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot has been distributed to the National Football Foundation’s more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. There are 80 players and nine coaches up for selection.

The 2022 ballot had similar numbers, with 18 players and three coaches being selected, including Andrew Luck and the late Rashaan Salaam. This next year will have plenty of star-studded players eligible. We probably are more familiar with some of the college greats who made it big in the NFL, but NFL success isn’t part of the criteria to get into the CFB HOF.

Tim Tebow, Marvin Harrison, Marshawn Lynch, Reggie Bush, Warrick Dunn, Dwight Freeney, Willie Gault, Luke Kuechly, Ray Lewis, Ken Norton Jr., and many more outstanding players.

You can check out the whole list here.

There are quite a few players that get inducted each year, but when you look at the ballot, it’s hard to see how they can keep the number of players below 20. The numbers do bear out just how difficult it is to be be inducted:

Of the 5.54 million individuals who have played college football since Princeton first battled Rutgers on Nov. 6, 1869, only 1,056 players have earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, or less than two one-hundredths of a percent (.02%) of those who have played the game during the past 152 years.

The inductees will be announced on December 6th, 2022 at the National Football Federations annual awards dinner.