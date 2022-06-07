Belmont Stakes 2022: Post position, horse lineup, morning line odds for Preakness Stakes

The draw for the 154th Belmont Stakes is complete, and now we know which horses will run the longest race of the Triple Crown season on June 11.

To be noted: Yes, Belmont Park is located in Elmont, New York.

The final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown will have We the People as the favorite, who has won three of four career starts despite not participating in either the Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes this year. The son of Constitution (get it?) won the Grade III Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park on May 14th by a whopping 10 1⁄ 4 lengths.

Also returning to the starting gate is the shocking Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who paid a cool 81-1 in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Run for the Roses. Despite the pressure to go for the Triple Crown, Strike’s connections chose to sit out the Preakness for health reasons. We shall see if that decision pays dividends on Saturday in the toughest races of them all.

The Belmont is a grueling 12 furlongs (1.5 miles), and like all Triple Crown races will be contested amongst only three-year-olds. The race is known as the Test of A Champion because if a horse can survive down the front straight against some of the best competition in the world, it has truly earned its place in history.

2022 Belmont Stakes post positions with morning line from Belmont Park

We the People (2-1) Skippylongstocking (20-1) Nest (8-1) Rich Strike (7-2) Creative Minister (6-1) Mo Donegal (5-2) Golden Glider (20-1) Barber Road (10-1)

