D.K. Metcalf to miss start of mandatory minicamp amidst contract negotiations

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will not report to the start of mandatory minicamp, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Metcalf is on the last year of his rookie deal and believes he has earned a new contract.

Metcalf is currently rehabbing a foot injury, but even if he weren’t set to take part in practices, the team would want him at minicamp rehabbing with his teammates. Metcalf is also likely wanting to capitalize on the wide receiver market being at an all-time high after DeVante Adams, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown got big deals with new teams after being traded.

Add in the fact that Seattle got rid of their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, and Metcalf is likely wanting to get ahead of any downward movement of his statistics with a QB like Drew Lock or Geno Smith at the helm.

Seattle is at the start of a rebuild, so trading Metcalf isn’t out of the question, but they will likely do what they can to retain the young star.