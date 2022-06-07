History of Avalanche players winning the Conn Smythe trophy

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers out of the postseason on Monday night. The Avalanche have won the Cup two times prior — back in 1996 and 2001. The Avalanche are making their first appearance in the Cup Final since that 2001 series win against the New Jersey Devils. We’re going to go over who won the Conn Smythe Trophy for NHL playoff MVP in both those championship seasons for Colorado.

Avalanche history of Conn Smythe Trophy

1996 winner: Joe Sakic

The Avalanche captain delivered the franchise’s first championship back in 1996. The Avalanche swept the Florida Panthers to win their first Cup championship. Sakic led all scorers in the postseason with 34 points (18 goals, 16 assists) in 22 games. Valeri Kamensky (22 points) and Peter Forsberg (21 points) were second and third on Colorado in terms of scoring. Goaltender Patrick Roy went 16-6 with a 2.10 GAA and .921 save percentage for the Avs.

2001 winner: Patrick Roy

The Avalanche made it back to the Cup Final and faced the New Jersey Devils in 2001. The battle between Roy and Martin Brodeur went to the Colorado goaltender in seven games. While Roy’s stats were Conn Smythe worthy back in ‘96, he was even better against New Jersey. Roy went 16-7 with a 1.70 GAA and .934 save percentage with four shutouts in 23 games that postseason.

Who might win this season?

There are a few worthy candidates for the Avalanche in the 2022 postseason. The favorite right now on DraftKings Sportsbook is D Cale Makar, who leads Colorado with 22 points (5 goals, 17 assists) in just 14 games. “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky has praised Makar on playoff broadcasts, stating Makar was the best player all series in the West Final vs. the Oilers.

The other player who could win MVP of the playoffs is C Nathan MacKinnon. He leads the Avalanche with 11 goals this postseason and has 18 points overall. Makar has the fast track and likely wins Conn Smythe if the postseason were to end right now. MacKinnon would need to put together a very, very impressive Cup Final series in order to take the award from his teammate. Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog are the dark horse plays. Both have 17 points and are right behind MacKinnon and Makar. Similar to Mac, Landeskog and Rantanen would need to really take over the Stanley Cup Final to win playoff MVP.