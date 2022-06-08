Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3

The Golden State Warriors will look to take a 2-1 series lead as they travel to face the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. After a collapse in the fourth quarter of Game 1, Golden State bounced back with a convincing win in Game 2 to tie the series. The Warriors defense limited the Celtics to just 88 points while Stephen Curry led all scorers with 29 points. Game 3 will tip at 9 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics are currently 3.5-point favorites with the total set at 212. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +3.5

Golden State lost Game 1 by way of collapsing in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors regrouped and it resulted in a convincing win in Game 2. Both these teams are well-suited against each other and there is a great chance that they will split these next two games in Boston. In these playoffs, the Celtics are 5-4 at home. They have a track record of dropping games on their home floor. Golden State has the momentum and will get a close win to go up 2-1.

Over/Under: Under 212

Boston’s hot shooting in the fourth quarter resulted in the total going over for Game 1, but Game 2 was closer to the reality of this series. These squads are the two highest-ranked teams defensively from the regular season and as the series shifts to Boston, expect a tightly contested game. The Celtics will ramp up the defensive intensity with the home crowd behind them and make Golden State work for every shot. Take the under for Game 3.

