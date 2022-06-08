Best prop bets to consider for Warriors in Game 3 of 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors hit the road to face the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals Wednesday. The Warriors will carry some momentum from their win in Game 2, while the Celtics look to take a 2-1 series lead with their home crowd behind them. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s a look at some of the best game props for the Warriors, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry 3+ three-pointers each (-145)

Curry is looking at a Finals MVP award after scoring 34 points and 29 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively. He’s been clicking on the offensive end, but the same cannot be said for his fellow “Splash Brother”. Thompson will get hot at some point in this series and subsequently seems to find his rhythm against a hostile crowd. With Curry already locked, expect Thompson to finally break out of his slump and get hot from beyond the arc. You can get Curry and Thompson hitting 4+ triples each at +225.

Andrew Wiggins 20+ points (+180)

Wiggins dropped 20 points in the Warriors’ Game 1 loss and followed up with 11 points in a Game 2 win that saw Jordan Poole get hot from the floor. Expect the Celtics defense to make it that much harder for Poole to attack the rim and pick his spots in Game 3. In that scenario, Wiggins could very well step up as the third scoring option. He could even take over as the second option should Thompson continue to struggle.

