Best prop bets to consider for Celtics in Game 3 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will take place Wednesday night with Golden State Warriors traveling to face the Boston Celtics. After stealing homecourt advantage in Game 1, the Celtics will look to take a 2-1 series lead with the home crowd behind them. On the other side, Golden State is looking to carry the momentum from their dominant Game 2 victory. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s a look at some of the best game props involving the Celtics for Wednesday’s game. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum 35+ points (+330)

The Celtics stole Game 1, in a contest that saw Tatum struggle to score. Instead, he picked apart the Warriors by his passing to teammates more often. Tatum bounced back with 28 points in a Game 2 loss but another offensive barrage feels imminent. Perhaps the home crowd will be enough to result in a signature offensive performance from Tatum in Game 3.

Al Horford 3+ three-pointers (+275)

Horford was on a different level after going 6-of-8 from beyond the arc in Boston’s Game 1 victory. After falling back to reality in Game 2, it feels as if Horford is due for another noteworthy outing from deep. It may not be another offensive clinic but the supporting cast tends to play better with the home crowd behind them. Back the big man to can at least three triples in Game 3.

