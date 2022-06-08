Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics continue the 2022 NBA Finals with Game 3 in Boston on Wednesday night. Both teams will look to take a 2-1 series lead over the other with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for Wednesday’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 27.5 points (-125)

Tatum struggled to score in the Celtics’ Game 1 win as he was facilitating for his teammates. He bounced back with 28 points in Game 2, but it feels like we’re due for a signature performance at some point. With the series shifting to Boston and the home crowd behind him, take Tatum to find his rhythm in Game 3 and carry the Celtics offensively.

Andrew Wiggins over 5.5 rebounds (-115)

Wiggins is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game on the road through these playoffs, and it speaks to how he’s embraced his role in Golden State. With Boston having a size advantage in the frontcourt, expect the Warriors to hustle for every rebounding opportunity. Wiggins will be vital in crashing the boards and opening up second-chance points for the Warriors in Game 3.

Stephen Curry over 5.5 assists (+110)

Curry has put on an offensive clinic through the first two games of the Finals that has him on track towards winning his first Finals MVP. Expect the Celtics to double and potentially blitz Curry when given the chance as the series shifts to Boston. He will likely still get his points in the box score but don’t be surprised to see Curry take on more of a facilitator role. Boston will ramp up the defensive intensity at home and Curry will most likely adjust accordingly.

