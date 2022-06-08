Best lineup strategy for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 NBA Finals Showdown

As we head into Wednesday night’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals, plenty of DFS games are available to those looking to make some money on DraftKings. The Golden State Warriors crushed the Boston Celtics in the second half to even the series on Sunday night, splitting two games in San Francisco as the series moves to Boston.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($16,500) - The Warriors star is the most expensive player in this matchup, but he is worth selecting as a captain as you set your lineup. Curry can go off from three-point range at any time, and he knocked down 12 shots from deep over the first two games of this series despite playing just 32 minutes on Sunday night.

Jayson Tatum ($16,200) - Nobody on either of these two rosters played more minutes on a per-game basis than Tatum this postseason, so he has plenty of opportunities to compile statistics throughout the night. After a brutal Game 1 of this series where he shot just 3-of-17 from the floor, Tatum hit 6-of-9 threes on Sunday night to score a team-high 28 points. Back him as a captain for Game 3.

FLEX Plays

Jordan Poole ($6,400) - Poole is going to get his shots up whenever he gets the opportunity, and he is certainly a candidate to get the X-factor designation in this series. Poole knocked down five three-pointers in Game 2 and he has the green light to let it fly, averaging 7.6 three-point attempts per game during the regular season.

Al Horford ($7,600) - The Celtics big man went silent during the second game of this series with just four field goal attempts and did not even attempt a three-pointer after shooting 6-of-8 from beyond the arc in Game 1. Horford’s rebounding numbers should remain solid, but he should be a much bigger part of the offense Wednesday night.

Derrick White ($5,800) - You are getting plenty of value with White if he keeps his shot count up. The Celtics guard put up 24 field goal attempts in the first two games of this series, and he’s found his stroke from the three-point line late in this postseason.

Fades

Draymond Green ($7,000) - Green can be difficult to put a ton of trust in with a clear ceiling on what he can do in terms of scoring. He made just two field goals in each of the two games of this series, and you can find better options out there as you fill out your lineup.

Robert Williams III ($6,000) - The Celtics center is listed as questionable with a knee injury, so check injury reports prior to game time but he doesn’t need to be in your lineup regardless. He may not be at 100%, and his numbers have been down across the board this postseason compared to his regular season statistics.

Marcus Smart ($7,800) - Smart is the fourth-most expensive player looking at Wednesday’s DFS prices, and he is capable of putting up duds like we saw his last time out when he scored just two points. Smart is tasked with chasing Curry around, and that could have an impact on his performance at the offensive end.

The Outcome

The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites to take a 2-1 series lead on DraftKings Sportsbook, but I’ll take the Warriors to cover this spread and win it outright. It took a major fourth-quarter collapse from Golden State for this series to be split 1-1, and the Warriors have a significant edge in NBA Finals experience despite missing the playoffs the last two seasons. They’ll be ready to take this game on the road.

Final score: Warriors 107, Celtics 99