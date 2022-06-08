How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 via live online stream

ABC will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Warriors vs. Celtics

Date: Wednesday, June 8

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors stormed back in Game 2 to level this series, but they’ll have to take a game in Boston to reclaim homecourt advantage. Golden State got big contributions from Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole in Sunday’s win. Klay Thompson struggled, and he’ll have to be better offensively for the Warriors to have a chance to take a game on the road.

The Celtics still haven’t lost back-to-back games this postseason, so they’ll be feeling confident heading into tonight’s contest. The role players need to step up once again for Boston. After hitting shots in Game 1, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Derrick White disappeared in Game 2. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will produce, but that trio will be the difference between wins and losses in this series.