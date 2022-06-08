What channel is Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 on and what time does it start?

ABC will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

The Warriors got the split with a win in Game 2 and will now be looking to reclaim homecourt advantage. The Celtics have not lost back-to-back games this postseason and will be confident on their home floor tonight.

Role players Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Al Horford are the key for Boston after struggling in Game 2, while Klay Thompson looks to bounce back from a disastrous shooting performance Sunday. These two factors will likely determine the outcome of Game 3.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.