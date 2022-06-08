How the public is betting Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals will take place Wednesday night, with the Golden State Warriors heading to the East Coast to take on the Boston Celtics. The series is tied 1-1, which makes this contest the most pivotal one yet. Here’s a look at how the public is betting this game, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

The Warriors are getting most of the action agains the spread at +3.5. Sixty-one percent of all bets are backing Golden State, accounting for 55% of the money coming in. This is surprising considering the Celtics have yet to lose back-to-back games this postseason and are returning home after two games in the Bay Area.

Sixty-two percent of bettors are taking the over at 212, despite the last game going under. The expectation might be role players will play better at home, which favors Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Al Horford. That trio helped the Celtics win Game 1 and push the total over, so that could be the thinking here.

The spread splits are no fluke, as 70% of bets back the Warriors to win Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead. Sixty-nine percent of the money coming in is on Golden State. This is once again surprising because Boston is undefeated after a loss this postseason, and those who are taking Golden State against the spread could get better odds by taking them on the moneyline. The public sentiment is Golden State will win Game 3, so those betting the Warriors ATS should probably also add a moneyline bet in for a higher payout.

