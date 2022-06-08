Most popular player props for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 of 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics head into Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals Wednesday both looking to take a 2-1 series lead. The Celtics grabbed homecourt advantage with a win in Game 1, but the Warriors stormed back in Game 2 to tie this series up as it heads to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Here’s a look at the most popular player props for tonight’s game, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Bettors expect the role players for Boston to perform well at home, which is why they are taking the over for Derrick White and Al Horford’s points total. Bettors also expect Klay Thompson to continue struggling from the floor, which is why the under on his points prop is featured in this list.

Stephen Curry’s prolific shooting has been on display this series and bettors expect that to continue. Curry going over 4.5 three-pointers is the most bet prop on DraftKings and this will likely continue to be the case until he has a bad game.

Jordan Poole scored 17 points in Game 2, so it’s interesting to see his combined points and rebounds prop for under 16.5 getting action. Poole doesn’t do much on the glass, so this is essentially a points prop at under 16.5

