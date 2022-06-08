 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who are the referees for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics?

Here’s the crew for Wednesday’s Game 3.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors talks to NBA referee Scott Foster during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors is set for 9 p.m. ET from TD Garden, with both teams looking to grab the 2-1 series edge. Here’s a look at the officials for tonight’s contest, along with how it could potentially impact those betting on the action.

Scott Foster is finally in the fold for the Finals, along with David Guthrie and Courtney Kirkland as the referee and umpire, respectively.

Overall, this series has not been favoring either team much in terms of the whistle. The Celtics have attempted 33 free throws through two games, while the Warriors have attempted 35. The Celtics are actually undefeated this postseason in Foster’s games, so there’s more incentive to back Boston tonight for those who believe the officials heavily impact the game. Let’s see if there’s any change in the officiating tonight as the series shifts to the East coast.

