Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open

It’s been a couple of years since the PGA Tour held the RBC Canadian Open. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled because of complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. But this weekend the RBC Canadian Open returns and will be played at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto on June 9-12.

The tournament’s last winner, Rory McIlroy, will be teeing it up this weekend in Toronto. He has +800 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. The betting favorites are Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler, who both sit at +700 odds to win this weekend.

The weather for the weekend in Toronto is going to be cool and rainy at times.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open starting Thursday, June 9 and ending Sunday, June 12.

Thursday, June 9

Hi 70°, Low 54°: Cloudy with expected showers. 60% chance of rain with winds NW 10 mph.

Friday, June 10

Hi 72°, Low 54°: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain (20%). Winds will be out of the west at 11 mph.

Saturday, June 11

Hi 67°, Low 52°: Cooler with clouds and 45% chance of showers. Expected winds from the NNW at 10 mph.

Sunday, June 12

Hi 69°, Low 53°: Cloudy with a 35% chance of showers. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-12 mph.