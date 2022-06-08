WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Wednesday, June 8

There are two games on the schedule for Wednesday night, Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics. The Fever (3-10) are facing a red hot Connecticut Sun who are at home for the first time after an impressive four-game west coast trip. The Sun went 3-1 on the west coast and should have a relatively easy welcome home against the Fever.

The Sky and Mystics are facing off for the second time in three days as they played in Chicago on Sunday night. The Sky took home the victory and are now 2-0 against the Mystics this season. In Sunday’s matchup, guard Kahleah Copper led the team in points with 15, while Candace Parker had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Tianna Hawkins came off the bench for the Mystics and led the team in scoring with an impressive 21 points, a season-high for Hawkins. The team rested superstar Elena Della Donne on Sunday, so they’ll undoubtedly be happy to welcome her back in their third matchup against the 2021 WNBA champions this season.

WNBA schedule: Wednesday, June 8

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Facebook, WNBA League Pass

Point spread: Sun -15.5

Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile, WNBA League Pass

Point spread: Mystics -3.5