Who won last year’s RBC Canadian Open?

It’s been a couple of years since the PGA Tour held the RBC Canadian Open. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled because of complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. But this weekend the RBC Canadian Open returns and will be played at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto on June 9-12.

Back in 2019 it was Rory McIlroy, who absolutely smashed the tournament record with a 258 (22-under) to beat Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson by seven strokes on the Par 70 course at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

McIlroy will be teeing it up at St. George’s and has 8/1 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. Lowry is also in the event and he’s one of the favorites at 16/1.

The betting favorites are Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler at 7/1.

Recent winners include LIV Golf Tour’s Dustin Johnson in 2018 and Jhonattan Vegas, who won the event in 2016 and 2017. Johnson isn’t in this year’s field and is likely banned from the PGA Tour for the foreseeable future. Vegas, however, is in the field and is a 70/1 longshot to win his third RBC Canadian Open.

