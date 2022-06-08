First-round leader odds for 2022 RBC Canadian Open

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open will take place at the St. George Golf and Country Club in Toronto from June 9-12. This is the first RBC Canadian Open since 2019 after the past two events were canceled due to the pandemic.
Rory McIlroy is the most recent winner of the event, taking the 2019 RBC Canadian Open by seven strokes over Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson. McIlroy will be part of the field this weekend and is one of the betting favorites at +800.
McIlroy has +1800 odds to be the first-round leader putting him behind world’s No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, who are both at +1400 odds to lead after Round 1.
The pick
Cameron Smith +2000
The Aussie with the gorgeous flowing locks has the perfect game to dominate a course that’s not much harder than your local muni. He should go low early, as his first round average is the best on tour at 67.73.
It’s later in the week where Smith tends to run into problems. But he’s the choice here for sure.
2022 RBC Canadian Open first-round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|Rory McIlroy
|+1800
|Cameron Smith
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2500
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3000
|Harold Varner III
|+3500
|Corey Conners
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+5000
|Adam Hadwin
|+5000
|Keith Mitchell
|+6000
|Chris Kirk
|+6000
|Sahith Theegala
|+7000
|Patrick Reed
|+7000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+7000
|C.T. Pan
|+7500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+7500
|Justin Rose
|+7500
|J.J. Spaun
|+7500
|Cameron Champ
|+8000
|Brendon Todd
|+8000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+8000
|Pat Perez
|+8000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+8000
|David Lipsky
|+8000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+9000
|Austin Smotherman
|+9000
|Nick Taylor
|+9000
|Matthias Schwab
|+9000
|Mark Hubbard
|+9000
|Alex Smalley
|+9000
|Adam Long
|+9000
|Aaron Rai
|+9000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+9000
|Wyndham Clark
|+10000
|Tyler Duncan
|+10000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+10000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+10000
|Peter Malnati
|+10000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+10000
|Nate Lashley
|+10000
|Matt Wallace
|+10000
|John Huh
|+10000
|J.T. Poston
|+10000
|Doug Ghim
|+10000
|Greyson Sigg
|+10000
|Danny Willett
|+11000
|Chase Seiffert
|+11000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+11000
|Charley Hoffman
|+11000
|Vince Whaley
|+11000
|Cameron Percy
|+11000
|Callum Tarren
|+11000
|Brice Garnett
|+11000
|Brian Stuard
|+11000
|Sean OHair
|+11000
|Scott Piercy
|+11000
|Brandon Wu
|+11000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+11000
|Sam Ryder
|+11000
|Ryan Armour
|+11000
|Luke Donald
|+11000
|Robert Streb
|+11000
|Lee Hodges
|+11000
|Nick Hardy
|+11000
|Ben Kohles
|+11000
|Martin Laird
|+11000
|Justin Lower
|+11000
|Andrew Novak
|+11000
|Adam Schenk
|+11000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+11000
|Adam Svensson
|+11000
|Hank Lebioda
|+11000
|Dean Burmester
|+11000
|Harry Higgs
|+11000
|Vaughn Taylor
|+14000
|Trey Mullinax
|+14000
|Tommy Gainey
|+14000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+14000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+14000
|Scott Brown
|+14000
|Robert Garrigus
|+14000
|Paul Barjon
|+14000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+14000
|Kramer Hickok
|+14000
|Kelly Kraft
|+14000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+14000
|Aaron Cockerill
|+14000
|Henrik Norlander
|+14000
|Dylan Wu
|+14000
|Danny Lee
|+14000
|Wesley Bryan
|+18000
|Sung Kang
|+18000
|Sangmoon Bae
|+18000
|Ryan Moore
|+18000
|Bo Hoag
|+18000
|Roger Sloan
|+18000
|Myles Creighton
|+18000
|Michael Gligic
|+18000
|Martin Trainer
|+18000
|Bill Haas
|+18000
|Albin Choi
|+18000
|Jim Herman
|+18000
|Jared Wolfe
|+18000
|Jared du Toit
|+18000
|Hayden Buckley
|+18000
|David Skinns
|+18000
|David Lingmerth
|+18000
|Curtis Thompson
|+18000
|Wes Heffernan
|+20000
|Greg Chalmers
|+20000
|William Buhl
|+20000
|Yi Cao
|+20000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+20000
|Callum Davison
|+20000
|Stuart Macdonald
|+20000
|Camilo Villegas
|+20000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+20000
|Brendan Leonard
|+20000
|Seth Reeves
|+20000
|Brett Drewitt
|+20000
|Kevin Stadler
|+20000
|Mark Hensby
|+20000
|Brandon Hagy
|+20000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+20000
|Ricky Barnes
|+20000
|Ben Martin
|+20000
|Nick Watney
|+20000
|Mike Weir
|+20000
|Max McGreevy
|+20000
|Ben Crane
|+20000
|Brian Davis
|+20000
|Joshua Creel
|+20000
|Austin Cook
|+20000
|John Merrick
|+20000
|Jonas Blixt
|+20000
|Johnson Wagner
|+20000
|Jim Knous
|+20000
|Jason Dufner
|+20000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+20000
|David Hearn
|+20000
|Fabian Gomez
|+20000
|D.A. Points
|+20000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.