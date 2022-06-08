First-round leader odds for 2022 RBC Canadian Open

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open will take place at the St. George Golf and Country Club in Toronto from June 9-12. This is the first RBC Canadian Open since 2019 after the past two events were canceled due to the pandemic.

Rory McIlroy is the most recent winner of the event, taking the 2019 RBC Canadian Open by seven strokes over Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson. McIlroy will be part of the field this weekend and is one of the betting favorites at +800.

McIlroy has +1800 odds to be the first-round leader putting him behind world’s No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, who are both at +1400 odds to lead after Round 1.

The pick

Cameron Smith +2000

The Aussie with the gorgeous flowing locks has the perfect game to dominate a course that’s not much harder than your local muni. He should go low early, as his first round average is the best on tour at 67.73.

It’s later in the week where Smith tends to run into problems. But he’s the choice here for sure.

2022 RBC Canadian Open first-round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Canadian Open First Round Leader Odds Golfer Winner Golfer Winner Scottie Scheffler +1400 Justin Thomas +1400 Rory McIlroy +1800 Cameron Smith +2000 Shane Lowry +2500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Tyrrell Hatton +3000 Harold Varner III +3500 Corey Conners +3500 Tony Finau +4000 Sebastian Munoz +5000 Adam Hadwin +5000 Keith Mitchell +6000 Chris Kirk +6000 Sahith Theegala +7000 Patrick Reed +7000 Jhonattan Vegas +7000 C.T. Pan +7500 Mackenzie Hughes +7500 Justin Rose +7500 J.J. Spaun +7500 Cameron Champ +8000 Brendon Todd +8000 Rasmus Hojgaard +8000 Pat Perez +8000 Dylan Frittelli +8000 David Lipsky +8000 Taylor Pendrith +9000 Austin Smotherman +9000 Nick Taylor +9000 Matthias Schwab +9000 Mark Hubbard +9000 Alex Smalley +9000 Adam Long +9000 Aaron Rai +9000 Emiliano Grillo +9000 Wyndham Clark +10000 Tyler Duncan +10000 Stephan Jaeger +10000 Rory Sabbatini +10000 Peter Malnati +10000 Patrick Rodgers +10000 Nate Lashley +10000 Matt Wallace +10000 John Huh +10000 J.T. Poston +10000 Doug Ghim +10000 Greyson Sigg +10000 Danny Willett +11000 Chase Seiffert +11000 Carlos Ortiz +11000 Charley Hoffman +11000 Vince Whaley +11000 Cameron Percy +11000 Callum Tarren +11000 Brice Garnett +11000 Brian Stuard +11000 Sean OHair +11000 Scott Piercy +11000 Brandon Wu +11000 Satoshi Kodaira +11000 Sam Ryder +11000 Ryan Armour +11000 Luke Donald +11000 Robert Streb +11000 Lee Hodges +11000 Nick Hardy +11000 Ben Kohles +11000 Martin Laird +11000 Justin Lower +11000 Andrew Novak +11000 Adam Schenk +11000 Jonathan Byrd +11000 Adam Svensson +11000 Hank Lebioda +11000 Dean Burmester +11000 Harry Higgs +11000 Vaughn Taylor +14000 Trey Mullinax +14000 Tommy Gainey +14000 Brandt Snedeker +14000 Scott Gutschewski +14000 Scott Brown +14000 Robert Garrigus +14000 Paul Barjon +14000 Rafa Cabrera Bello +14000 Kramer Hickok +14000 Kelly Kraft +14000 Joseph Bramlett +14000 Aaron Cockerill +14000 Henrik Norlander +14000 Dylan Wu +14000 Danny Lee +14000 Wesley Bryan +18000 Sung Kang +18000 Sangmoon Bae +18000 Ryan Moore +18000 Bo Hoag +18000 Roger Sloan +18000 Myles Creighton +18000 Michael Gligic +18000 Martin Trainer +18000 Bill Haas +18000 Albin Choi +18000 Jim Herman +18000 Jared Wolfe +18000 Jared du Toit +18000 Hayden Buckley +18000 David Skinns +18000 David Lingmerth +18000 Curtis Thompson +18000 Wes Heffernan +20000 Greg Chalmers +20000 William Buhl +20000 Yi Cao +20000 Trevor Werbylo +20000 Callum Davison +20000 Stuart Macdonald +20000 Camilo Villegas +20000 Seung-Yul Noh +20000 Brendan Leonard +20000 Seth Reeves +20000 Brett Drewitt +20000 Kevin Stadler +20000 Mark Hensby +20000 Brandon Hagy +20000 Bo Van Pelt +20000 Ricky Barnes +20000 Ben Martin +20000 Nick Watney +20000 Mike Weir +20000 Max McGreevy +20000 Ben Crane +20000 Brian Davis +20000 Joshua Creel +20000 Austin Cook +20000 John Merrick +20000 Jonas Blixt +20000 Johnson Wagner +20000 Jim Knous +20000 Jason Dufner +20000 Dawie Van Der Walt +20000 David Hearn +20000 Fabian Gomez +20000 D.A. Points +20000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.