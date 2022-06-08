 clock menu more-arrow no yes

First-round leader odds for 2022 RBC Canadian Open

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the RBC Canadian Open this weekend.

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open will take place at the St. George Golf and Country Club in Toronto from June 9-12. This is the first RBC Canadian Open since 2019 after the past two events were canceled due to the pandemic.

Rory McIlroy is the most recent winner of the event, taking the 2019 RBC Canadian Open by seven strokes over Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson. McIlroy will be part of the field this weekend and is one of the betting favorites at +800.

McIlroy has +1800 odds to be the first-round leader putting him behind world’s No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, who are both at +1400 odds to lead after Round 1.

The pick

Cameron Smith +2000

The Aussie with the gorgeous flowing locks has the perfect game to dominate a course that’s not much harder than your local muni. He should go low early, as his first round average is the best on tour at 67.73.

It’s later in the week where Smith tends to run into problems. But he’s the choice here for sure.

2022 RBC Canadian Open first-round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Canadian Open First Round Leader Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Scottie Scheffler +1400
Justin Thomas +1400
Rory McIlroy +1800
Cameron Smith +2000
Shane Lowry +2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500
Sam Burns +2800
Tyrrell Hatton +3000
Harold Varner III +3500
Corey Conners +3500
Tony Finau +4000
Sebastian Munoz +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Chris Kirk +6000
Sahith Theegala +7000
Patrick Reed +7000
Jhonattan Vegas +7000
C.T. Pan +7500
Mackenzie Hughes +7500
Justin Rose +7500
J.J. Spaun +7500
Cameron Champ +8000
Brendon Todd +8000
Rasmus Hojgaard +8000
Pat Perez +8000
Dylan Frittelli +8000
David Lipsky +8000
Taylor Pendrith +9000
Austin Smotherman +9000
Nick Taylor +9000
Matthias Schwab +9000
Mark Hubbard +9000
Alex Smalley +9000
Adam Long +9000
Aaron Rai +9000
Emiliano Grillo +9000
Wyndham Clark +10000
Tyler Duncan +10000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Rory Sabbatini +10000
Peter Malnati +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Nate Lashley +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
John Huh +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Doug Ghim +10000
Greyson Sigg +10000
Danny Willett +11000
Chase Seiffert +11000
Carlos Ortiz +11000
Charley Hoffman +11000
Vince Whaley +11000
Cameron Percy +11000
Callum Tarren +11000
Brice Garnett +11000
Brian Stuard +11000
Sean OHair +11000
Scott Piercy +11000
Brandon Wu +11000
Satoshi Kodaira +11000
Sam Ryder +11000
Ryan Armour +11000
Luke Donald +11000
Robert Streb +11000
Lee Hodges +11000
Nick Hardy +11000
Ben Kohles +11000
Martin Laird +11000
Justin Lower +11000
Andrew Novak +11000
Adam Schenk +11000
Jonathan Byrd +11000
Adam Svensson +11000
Hank Lebioda +11000
Dean Burmester +11000
Harry Higgs +11000
Vaughn Taylor +14000
Trey Mullinax +14000
Tommy Gainey +14000
Brandt Snedeker +14000
Scott Gutschewski +14000
Scott Brown +14000
Robert Garrigus +14000
Paul Barjon +14000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +14000
Kramer Hickok +14000
Kelly Kraft +14000
Joseph Bramlett +14000
Aaron Cockerill +14000
Henrik Norlander +14000
Dylan Wu +14000
Danny Lee +14000
Wesley Bryan +18000
Sung Kang +18000
Sangmoon Bae +18000
Ryan Moore +18000
Bo Hoag +18000
Roger Sloan +18000
Myles Creighton +18000
Michael Gligic +18000
Martin Trainer +18000
Bill Haas +18000
Albin Choi +18000
Jim Herman +18000
Jared Wolfe +18000
Jared du Toit +18000
Hayden Buckley +18000
David Skinns +18000
David Lingmerth +18000
Curtis Thompson +18000
Wes Heffernan +20000
Greg Chalmers +20000
William Buhl +20000
Yi Cao +20000
Trevor Werbylo +20000
Callum Davison +20000
Stuart Macdonald +20000
Camilo Villegas +20000
Seung-Yul Noh +20000
Brendan Leonard +20000
Seth Reeves +20000
Brett Drewitt +20000
Kevin Stadler +20000
Mark Hensby +20000
Brandon Hagy +20000
Bo Van Pelt +20000
Ricky Barnes +20000
Ben Martin +20000
Nick Watney +20000
Mike Weir +20000
Max McGreevy +20000
Ben Crane +20000
Brian Davis +20000
Joshua Creel +20000
Austin Cook +20000
John Merrick +20000
Jonas Blixt +20000
Johnson Wagner +20000
Jim Knous +20000
Jason Dufner +20000
Dawie Van Der Walt +20000
David Hearn +20000
Fabian Gomez +20000
D.A. Points +20000

