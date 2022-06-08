Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, June 8

Every single team across Major League Baseball is in action on Wednesday, so there are countless chances to try and make some extra crash, if you’re so inclined.

Betting on moneylines and spreads is fun, but if you do a bit more research into each game there’s some real solid potential to hit on individual player prop bets. There are several solid ones out there for Wednesday’s slate of games, but we’ve selected three that we think have a solid chance to hit.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, June 8

Jazz Chisholm, Over 0.5 home runs (+360)

Chisholm is arguably one of the most fun players in baseball to watch and he’s swinging a hot bat right now. Though he has just 10 bombs on the season, two of them came last night in a 12-2 win over the Washington Nationals. Pair that hot bat with the fact that he’s facing Josiah Gray, who he’s hitting .385 against in his career with one home run in 11 at-bats, and that could mean good things for this prop.

Evan Longoria, Over 1.5 total bases (+150)

Longoria has struggled a bit as he’s gotten up into the later side of his career. He’s hitting just .229 this season and gets about one hit every other game in recent weeks. Still, he seems to have the number of Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. In 10 career at-bats against Senzatela, he’s hitting .300 with one single, a double and a home run. So basically history suggests that as long as he makes contact against Senzatela tonight he should grab more than one base.

Logan Gilbert, over 4.5 strikeouts (-165)

Gilbert has been solid recently and has only failed to reach the five strikeout mark one time in his last seven appearances. To go one further, the last time he faced the Astros in late May, he struck out five batters and allowed just four hits in seven innings of work.

