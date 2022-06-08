MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, June 8

The main slate on today’s DFS marketplace consists of a whopping 10 games, all of which start at or around 7 p.m. EST. With so many games going on at once, there are plenty of elite players for fantasy managers to fill out their DFS roster. Here we’ll break down the top pitchers and hitters to nab as well as a couple of guys who can do a job for you at a value if you break the bank somewhere else on the roster.

Top Pitchers

Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees vs. MIN ($10,300) — Cortes has allowed just 10 earned runs in his last 60 innings pitched and has struck out 68 batters in that time frame. The Twins are a solid lineup, but they’re struggling to put runs across the board recently, so Cortes should continue his hot streak tonight.

Aaron Nola, Philidelphia Phillies vs. MIL ($9,400) — Nola has been stellar this season, boasting an ERA of 3.92. He’s been even better in recent weeks though, allowing just 25 earned runs in his last 61 innings tossed. He’s a huge strikeout guy too and has sat down over 70 hitters in his last 10 appearances. He’s scoring an average of 20.1 fantasy points per game this season.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees vs. MIN ($6,300) — Judge has one of the highest average fantasy points per game of all the players in this slate, averaging 11.5 fps each time he hits the field. He doesn’t have the greatest history against Twins starter Chris Archer, but he’s been on fire recently, hitting .325 over the last 10 games with five home runs and nine RBI in that span.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves vs. OAK ($6,200) — Despite coming back off a gruesome injury that ended his 2021 season early, Acuna Jr. has been fantastic ever since returning to the field. He’s averaging 11.3 fantasy points per game, and though he’s never faced A’s starter Jarred Koenig before, he has been dominant in his last 10 games. In that span, he’s hitting .365 with 14 total hits. He has just three home runs in that span but managed seven RBI to help with his fantasy total.

Value Pitcher

Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves vs. OAK ($6,400) — The salary for Anderson is a bit high for him to be considered a ‘value’ play, but there aren’t many pitchers marked at a lower price tag than him. Anderson has been solid this season, averaging just over 12 fantasy points per game, but the real value comes from the opponent. Oakland has struggled mightily recently, losing seven in a row coming into tonight and nine of their last 10 games overall.

Value Hitter

Matt Carpenter, New York Yankees vs. MIN ($3,400) — Carpenter’s price tag is dirt cheap for fantasy managers here. He’s not a surefire lock to play on a daily basis, but he’s been pretty decent when he hits the field lately. He’s played in eight of the last 10 games for the Yanks and has been hitting .263 with six RBI and four home runs over that time. He also has two extra-base hits, a double and a home run, against Archer in 11 career at-bats.