Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, June 8

All 30 teams are scheduled to take the field at some point on Wednesday, and 10 games are featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, June 8.

Braves vs. Athletics, 7:20 p.m. ET

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,200)

Austin Riley ($5,700)

Matt Olson ($5,200)

Dansby Swanson ($5,200)

The Atlanta Braves have an expensive lineup in this matchup with the Oakland Athletics, and have the largest run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves should be aggressive at the plate going up against Oakland pitcher Jared Koenig, who is making his MLB debut at age 28.

Orioles vs. Cubs, 7:05 p.m. ET

Trey Mancini ($4,600)

Cedric Mullins ($4,400)

Austin Hays ($4,200)

Adley Rutschman ($4,100)

The Baltimore Orioles’ top hitters don’t come at a high price, but Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman has been prone to imploding in starts this season. He has a 5.32 ERA heading into start No. 10 in Year 1 with the Cubs, allowing at least five runs three times in 2022.

Brewers vs. Phillies, 8:10 p.m. ET

Christian Yelich ($4,000)

Hunter Renfroe ($3,700)

Luis Urias ($3,400)

Rowdy Tellez ($3,100)

The Milwaukee Brewers put a lot of emphasis on the home-run ball, and will get a matchup with a pitcher who has surrendered plenty of them in 2022. Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola has allowed 10 home runs this season, which is the 10th most in MLB. Milwaukee is an affordable lineup to take a look at on Wednesday night.