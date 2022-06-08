Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, June 8

Tons of betting options will be available on the MLB board throughout the day on Wednesday with all 30 teams scheduled to take the field with games starting early and ending late. Here, we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, June 8

Tigers Moneyline (-105)

The first game of the day features two of the worst offenses in baseball when the Detroit Tigers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates, but we’ll give the slight edge to the Tigers thanks to the pitching matchup. Detroit rookie Alex Faedo has been one of the bright spots for the team this season with a 3.09 ERA over six starts. He has yet to allow more than two runs in any outing in 2022.

Giants -1.5 (-105)

The San Francisco Giants are starting to slip in the NL West standings, but they are in a great position to cover the run line on Wednesday night. The Giants have one of the best offenses in baseball and while the numbers don’t look great in 2022, starter Alex Wood has a significant sample size of being a solid pitcher. He should put San Francisco in a good position in this spot.

Nationals-Marlins under 7.0 runs (+100)

This is tied for the lowest total of the day, and it is largely because of the work of Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, who has been fantastic in 2022. He goes deep into games consistently and has a 1.81 ERA over 11 starts this season. Alcantara threw at least 7.0 innings in his last five starts and allowed one or fewer earned runs in each of them. The Washington Nationals lineup should struggle for runs in this spot, and it will be up to the Marlins offense to do most of the work.

Nathan Eovaldi Over 6.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Los Angeles Angels’ struggles continue as they go into Wednesday’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox on a 13-game losing streak. Los Angeles just fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday. Angels hitters struck out 14 times in Tuesday’s loss and have struck out the second most times per game this season. Eovaldi is putting up big strikeout numbers as he has throughout his career and has 25 Ks over his last three starts.

