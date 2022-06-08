When will James Paxton return to Red Sox rotation this season?

The Boston Red Sox are hoping that left-handed starter James Paxton will be able to throw off a mound starting on June 14. He is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery which he had in April 2021. Paxton had gotten back to throwing bullpens in April, but surfaced left elbow soreness and so was shut down.

Paxton has resumed a throwing program as of May 18. As recently as Monday, June 6, he was reportedly throwing from 120 feet. Paxton spent the first six seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners. In 2019 and 2020, he pitched for the New York Yankees. Paxton returned to Seattle for the 2021 season but was only able to get four outs before his injury.

James Paxton injury update

Paxton signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox worth $10 million. The team knew he was rehabbing his injury, but hoped to see him back on the mound by June. With the delay in his rehab from the elbow soreness, the Red Sox hope he can be back in the rotation and starting games by mid-July. If Paxton suffers any other setbacks, Boston would likely just wait until after the All-Star break to activate him.

When the Red Sox activate Paxton, they will need to make a corresponding move. If nobody replaces him on the injured list, Boston would likely send someone down to the minors or cut them. The Red Sox could just cut Rich Hill, who has a 2-3 record with a 4.40 ERA and is 42 years old. Boston could also opt to send down someone from the bullpen.