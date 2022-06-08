When will Eloy Jimenez return to White Sox lineup this season?

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez has been dealing with a torn hamstring that he suffered on April 23. Jimenez was initially expected to be 6-8 weeks with a projected return around mid-to-late June. Jimenez has been with the White Sox Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was reported by Chicago’s GM Rick Hahn that Jimenez has progressed, but that they are waiting until he feels more comfortable in the outfield and running the bases. Jimenez could actually be game ready but isn’t playing well at all in AAA. He still does not have an official date listed for his return to the major league club.

Eloy Jimenez injury update

Jimenez should be back by the end of the month if he can start seeing better results in Triple-A. Before getting injured, Jimenez was able to play in 11 games, hitting .222 with one double, one home run and seven RBI. He is usually a power bat for the White Sox, who will certainly take their time to make sure he is feeling 100 percent before calling him up.

When Jimenez went down with an injury, the White Sox were quick to acquire AJ Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers to add outfield depth. If Chicago doesn’t have someone to head to the injured list when Jimenez is ready, someone will be sent down when he is called back up. The likely outfield candidates would be either Adam Engel or Gavin Sheets heading down to Triple-A.