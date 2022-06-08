How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the June 8th episode

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Cable Dahmer Arena in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, MO.

We’re over two weeks away from the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago on June 26 and there’s suddenly chaos when it comes to the AEW World Championship. Some of that chaos will be cleared up tonight.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Just five days after winning the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, CM Punk came out on last week’s episode of Rampage and announced that he had a broken foot. The “Best in the World” indicated that he will be out of action indefinitely but will not be relinquishing the belt. Instead, Tony Khan announced that tonight’s Dynamite will mark the beginning of an eliminator series that will ultimately crown an interim champion in Punk’s absence.

Tonight’s show will open with a battle royal where the winner will advance to face Jon Moxley in the main event. Moxley is ranked No. 1 in the AEW championship contender’s rankings and gets a pass from the battle royal. The winner of that match will advance to Forbidden Door where they will meet either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto of New Japan Pro Wrestling for the AEW Interim World Champion. And that champion will then face CM Punk for the undisputed AEW world title whenever the champ gets cleared to wrestle again Got all of that? It’s a tad bit complicated.

The only other match announced for the show as of this writing is “Hangman” Adam Page going one-on-one with David Finlay of New Japan. The former AEW champ is trying to create some momentum for himself after losing the title to Punk 10 days ago.