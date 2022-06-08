When does Jurassic World: Dominion come out in theaters?

The summer 2022 blockbuster season continues with the release of Jurassic World Dominion, the sixth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The upcoming release is the sequel to 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and will mark the conclusion of both the Jurassic World trilogy as well as the storyline that began in the original Jurassic Park.

Director Colin Trevorrow returns to helm the final film of the Jurassic World franchise, and Dominion will see the return of both characters from the sequel trilogy as well as the original trilogy.

Jurassic World: Dominion release date

Date: June 10

Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in which dinosaurs now exist among humans. Following the destruction of Isla Nubar in the previous film, dinosaurs live as well as hunt alongside humans. This unprecedented balance between both dinosaurs and humans sets up a conflict that will determine whether they can coexist, or if one must assert itself as the apex predator to the other.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return once again from the ensemble cast of the Jurassic World franchise, while the film will also see the return of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill from the original Jurassic Park trilogy. Dern, Goldblum, and Neill's appearance together will mark their first collective return to the franchise since the original film in 1993.