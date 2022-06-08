Ranking every Jurassic Park movie

In a summer that is filled with blockbuster sequels to established movie franchises, Jurassic World Dominion is next up on deck. The sixth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise marks the conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy, and will wrap up the storyline that began in the original Jurassic Park (1993). The film will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles from the Jurassic World saga, as well as the return of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill from the original trilogy. Their return marks the first collective appearance together since the original Jurassic Park.

Ahead of the sixth installment release, we’re ranking all of the Jurassic Park films to date from strongest to weakest, based on a combination of critical response as well as fan feedback.

Jurassic Park movie rankings

The top two films on this list are arguably synonymous with one another, so it makes sense why they would rank the highest among the Jurassic Park franchise. Jurassic Park (1993) was a landmark film upon release, captivating audiences upon their first visit to InGen’s genetic exploitation. Jurassic World (2015) in many ways was a love letter to the original film, building off its similar themes. The latter helped resurrect the franchise and is a bridge from one generation of Jurassic Park fans to the next.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) is a solid successor to the original film, and represents the final film of the franchise to be directed by Steven Spielberg (who would go on to be a producer for the future films). While living up to, or surpassing, an iconic original film is arguably a difficult task, The Lost World stands on its own as a solid sequel.

Lastly, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World III (2001) round out the list as the weaker films. Jurassic World III’s issues behind the camera are well noted (script issues, production hassles, etc.) so it’s not far-fetched that it ranks lower in the franchise. Meanwhile, despite the story direction of Fallen Kingdom making sense, the weight of the plot leaves a bit to be desired and thus falls short from a larger POV.