Pick on the Moneyline of Phillies-Brewers for Wednesday

The Milwaukee Brewers had an uncharacteristic blown save from Josh Hader on Tuesday and will look to bounce back on Wednesday against a Philadelphia Phillies team that is 4-0 since relieving Joe Girardi of his managerial duties.

Philadelphia Phillies (-130, 8) vs Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers send Adrian Houser to the mound, who’s surrendered one earned run or fewer in three of his last four starts and has been significantly better at home than on the road this season.

Houser has a 1.95 ERA with one home run allowed in 27.2 innings across his five starts in Milwaukee this season compared to a 5.32 road ERA with opponents hitting a .282 off of him away from home.

Aaron Nola has demonstrative career home and road splits of his own and gets the start for the Phillies, posting a career 3.20 ERA with a 4.5 strikeouts to walk rate at home versus a 4.22 road ERA with a 3.5 strikeout to walk rate.

Despite Tuesday’s blown save from Josh Hader, his ERA is 0.96 this season with the Brewers as collective ranked 11th in bullpen ERA while the Phillies are 19th.

The Brewers have Hunter Renfroe back in the lineup after a two week absence from the team, Philadelphia’s first loss in the Rob Thomson era will come in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Play: Brewers +110

