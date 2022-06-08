Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed join LIV Golf Invitational Series

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is set to make another big splash heading into its inaugural London tournament. Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are expected to join the upstart league, per the Telegraph. The two are not expected to be in this week’s field of players but have reportedly signed major, multiyear deals.

It’s rumored that DeChambeau and Reed will make their debut at the second event on the LIV Golf schedule in Portland, Oregon, SI.com reports. The event will be from July 1-3 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

DeChambeau has spoken extensively before on the prospect of being a part of the Saudi-backed breakaway series, but always seemed to indicate that it wasn’t the right move for him. And as recently as last Thursday he indicated he wouldn’t be a part of the move.

“For me, I personally don’t think that at this point in time I’m in a place in my career where I can risk things like that,” said the 2020 US Open Champion. “And as of right now, the golf world is probably going to change in some capacity. I don’t know what that is. Not my job to do so. I’m just going to keep playing professional golf and enjoy it wherever it takes me, play with the best players in the world.”

Several other big names have opted to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na and Sergio Garcia, among others. Rickie Fowler has long been rumored to be jumping to the new tour as well, but he has yet to be announced as a member.