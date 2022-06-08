Teams for LIV Golf London event

LIV Golf tournaments come with two components: A team competition and an individual one. The team competition consists of 12 pre-appointed captains selecting the other 36 players in the field in a fantasy football style draft, with $5 million per tournament available to the top three teams.

For the four players on each team, only the best two rounds will be counted towards team play scores during the first two rounds of the competition. For the final round, three players scores will be used. The best team during the entire event takes home the money.

The winning team will share $3 million, second place $1.5 million, and third place gets an additional $500,000.

Team play is just one area where LIV is attempting to change the typical golf tournament. All events will use a shotgun start so all players begin at the same time, and events will be just three rounds in three days instead of the usual four-day from Thursday-Sunday.

Here is the complete list of teams for the LIV Golf Invitational in London on June 9-11: