 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Teams for LIV Golf London event

The LIV tournaments have both an individual as well as a team format. Here are the results of the 48-player draft.

By Collin Sherwin
/ new
Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts on the 8th tee during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

LIV Golf tournaments come with two components: A team competition and an individual one. The team competition consists of 12 pre-appointed captains selecting the other 36 players in the field in a fantasy football style draft, with $5 million per tournament available to the top three teams.

For the four players on each team, only the best two rounds will be counted towards team play scores during the first two rounds of the competition. For the final round, three players scores will be used. The best team during the entire event takes home the money.

The winning team will share $3 million, second place $1.5 million, and third place gets an additional $500,000.

Team play is just one area where LIV is attempting to change the typical golf tournament. All events will use a shotgun start so all players begin at the same time, and events will be just three rounds in three days instead of the usual four-day from Thursday-Sunday.

Here is the complete list of teams for the LIV Golf Invitational in London on June 9-11:

LIV Golf London

Team Name Captain Player 2 Player 3 Player 4
Team Name Captain Player 2 Player 3 Player 4
4 ACES Dustin Johnson Shaun Norris Oliver Bekker Kevin Yuan
CLEEKS Martin Kaymer Pablo Larrazabal JC Ritchie Ian Snyman
CRUSHERS Peter Uihlein Richard Bland Phachara Khongwatmai Travis Smyth
FIREBALLS Sergio Garcia David Puig (a) James Piot (a) Jediah Morgan
HY FLYERS Phil Mickelson Justin Harding TK Chantananuwat (a) Chase Koepka
IRON HEADS Kevin Na Sadom Kaewkanjana Hideto Tanihara Viraj Madappa
MAJESTICKS Ian Poulter Lee Westwood Sam Horsfield Laurie Canter
PUNCH Wade Ormsby Matt Jones Ryosuke Kinoshita Blake Windred
SMASH Sihwan Kim Scott Vincent Jinichiro Kozuma Itthipat Buranatanyarat
STINGER Louis Oosthuizen Hennie du Plessis Charl Schwartzel Branden Grace

More From DraftKings Nation