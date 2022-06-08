 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Christophe Galtier PSG’s first choice for new manager

With Mauricio Pochettino on the way out, PSG is looking for a new manager.

By Chinmay Vaidya
OGC Nice v FC Nantes - French Cup Final
Christophe Galtier Head Coach of OGC Nice is upset about the loss of the French Cup Final match between OGC Nice and FC Nantes at Stade de France on May 7, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

OGC Nice’s Christophe Galtier is reportedly Paris Saint-Germain’s first choice for manager as the club gets set to replace Mauricio Pochettino, per Fabrizio Romano. PSG hasn’t officially parted ways with Pochettino yet, but it’s expected to come following the departure of sporting director Leonardo. Luis Campos is taking over as the new sporting director.

We’re seeing Kylian Mbappe’s new influence at the club already, as the star forward used the leverage of a potential free transfer to Real Madrid to gain more power at the French club. Mbappe will have a say in the sporting director, manager and players along with commanding a hefty salary.

Galtier has familiarity with Ligue 1, but the top goal for PSG is the Champions League. That’s where this choice seems a bit odd, considering Galtier has never steered a team to that competition. We’ll see if he can help PSG overcome its lapses in that tournament, if he eventually is the manager.

