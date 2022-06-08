Report: Christophe Galtier PSG’s first choice for new manager

OGC Nice’s Christophe Galtier is reportedly Paris Saint-Germain’s first choice for manager as the club gets set to replace Mauricio Pochettino, per Fabrizio Romano. PSG hasn’t officially parted ways with Pochettino yet, but it’s expected to come following the departure of sporting director Leonardo. Luis Campos is taking over as the new sporting director.

Paris Saint-Germain won’t go for José Mourinho as manager, he’s staying at AS Roma. Christophe Galtier is top of the list - but still waiting for PSG to contact OGC Nice. #PSG



We’re seeing Kylian Mbappe’s new influence at the club already, as the star forward used the leverage of a potential free transfer to Real Madrid to gain more power at the French club. Mbappe will have a say in the sporting director, manager and players along with commanding a hefty salary.

Galtier has familiarity with Ligue 1, but the top goal for PSG is the Champions League. That’s where this choice seems a bit odd, considering Galtier has never steered a team to that competition. We’ll see if he can help PSG overcome its lapses in that tournament, if he eventually is the manager.