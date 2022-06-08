Sky vs. Mystics: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

The Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics face off for the second time in a row on Wednesday night. Both neck and neck in the Eastern Conference, we should be in for a good game. CBS Sports Network will broadcast Wednesday’s matchup, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET at Entertainment and Sports Arena in DC.

The Chicago Sky head into Wednesday's matchup 7-3 on the season, third in the league and second in the Eastern Conference. The Sky got the victory in their last matchup on Sunday, 91-82, which makes them 2-0 against the Mystics this year. Guard Kahleah Copper missed the first four games this season but has been a huge asset to this Sky team in the past six games. She is averaging 13.8 PPG and scored 15 against the Mystics on Sunday. The Sky are on a three-game winning streak and tonight's game is the first of three road games before heading back to Chicago.

The Mystics will look to get their first win against this Sky team and turn around their two-game losing streak. Washington is 7-5 on the year, fourth in the league, and third in the Eastern Conference. The Mystics lost to Chicago on Sunday but were without Elena Delle Donne, who will suit up tonight. They will need a big performance from her and guard Natasha Cloud, who is averaging 11 PPG but only had two points during Sunday’s matchup.

Sky vs. Mystics

Date: Wednesday, June 8

Tip time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com (with a valid subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Mystics -3.5

Total: 156

Moneyline odds: Mystics -160, Sky +140

Best bet: Chicago +3.5

I’ve been going for the home team this week in the WNBA but I'm rolling with the road team for this one. I like the way Chicago is playing basketball right now, the Sky look like the better team. Chicago will at least keep this one close, if not come out with the win.

