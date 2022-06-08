 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of starting holes + tee time for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from London

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday in London. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

By DKNation Staff
Greg Norman poses for a photograph with Kevin Na during the LIV Golf Invitational - London Draft on June 07, 2022 in London, England. Photo by John Phillips/LIV Golf/Getty Images

After plenty of discussion and controversy, the first event ever for the LIV Golf Tour is set to begin on Thursday from the Centurion Club in suburban London.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA Tour each week does have its benefits.

The broadcast for LIV Golf will come from their Youtube and Facebook pages, as well as the official page of the tour, with the full event being produced by the golf company itself instead of a broadcast sponsor. While there are broadcast agreements for LIV events in many countries around the world, the only way to watch in the United States will be at the links above online.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Centurion Club in London on Thursday.

LIV Golf Starting Holes Round 1 London

Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Tee #1 Dustin Johnson Scott Vincent Phil Mickelson
Tee #2 Sergio Garcia Talor Gooch Pablo Larrazabal
Tee #3 Charl Schwartzl Graeme McDowell Wade Ormsby
Tee #4 Sam Horsfield Sadom Kaewkanjana Andy Ogletree
Tee #5 Richard Bland Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) Ryosuke Kinoshita
Tee #6 Jediah Morgan Ian Snyman Oliver Fisher
Tee #7 Chase Koepka Turk Pettit Kevin Yuan
Tee #8 Itthipat Buranatanyarat Hennie Du Plessis James Piot (a)
Tee #10 Jinichiro Kozuma Phachara Khongwatmai JC Ritchie
Tee #12 David Puig (a) Oliver Bekker Viraj Madappa
Tee #13 Peter Uihlein Adrian Otaegui Blake Windred
Tee #14 Laurie Canter Martin Kaymer Hudson Swafford
Tee #15 Shaun Norris Travis Smyth Hideto Tanihara
Tee #16 Branden Grace Sihwan Kim Matt Jones
Tee #17 Lee Westwood Bernd Wiesberger Justin Harding
Tee #18 Louis Oosthuizen Kevin Na Ian Poulter

