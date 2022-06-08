Full list of starting holes + tee time for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from London

After plenty of discussion and controversy, the first event ever for the LIV Golf Tour is set to begin on Thursday from the Centurion Club in suburban London.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA Tour each week does have its benefits.

The broadcast for LIV Golf will come from their Youtube and Facebook pages, as well as the official page of the tour, with the full event being produced by the golf company itself instead of a broadcast sponsor. While there are broadcast agreements for LIV events in many countries around the world, the only way to watch in the United States will be at the links above online.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Centurion Club in London on Thursday.