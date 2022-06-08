Mike Trout out of lineup Wednesday, considered day-to-day

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is out of the lineup on Wednesday vs. the Boston Red Sox and is considered day-to-day with a groin injury, per The Athletic’s Sam Blum. Trout could be able to be used off the bench if needed.

With Trout sidelined, Los Angeles will turn to Jo Adell in right field, Juan Lagares in center and Brandon Marsh in left. The Angels have lost an embarrassing 13 games in a row including the first two games of this series. The franchise relieved Joe Maddon of his managerial duties on Tuesday, but the move hasn’t sparked any improvement in the win column so far. Los Angeles last won on Tuesday, May 24th and has gotten swept in three straight series.

Despite missing time for an injury in the early part of the season, Trout has still played in 52 games this year. He leads the team batting .284 with 52 hits including 14 home runs and a .388 on-base percentage. Trout had gone hitless in seven games but was able to tally three hits against the Red Sox in the first two games of the series. Even if Trout misses the final two games against Boston, he should be back by Friday when the Angels start a three-game series with the New York Mets.