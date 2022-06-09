American Conference win totals for the 2022 college football season

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at the American Athletic Conference as it gears up for its final fall before experiencing a massive change in membership

Cincinnati opens with the highest win total in the conference at nine and this doesn’t come as a surprise considering that its coming off a 13-1 campaign where it became the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff. What you end up wagering on the Bearcats depends on your confidence (or lack of) in the personnel Luke Fickell will place on the field in 2022. The team has to replace a program-record nine NFL Draft picks, including All-American cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and quarterback Desmond Ridder.

In the same neighborhood as Cincinnati are Houston and UCF, the other two AAC programs leaving for the Big 12 in 2023. The Cougars went 12-2 in 2021 and with veteran QB Clayton Tune returning, some experts are already penciling them in as the G5 New Year’s Six representative this winter. Meanwhile, we’re now in year two of the Gus Malzahn era at UCF and they’re looking to crack double digits with Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee potentially starting at QB.

Here are the win totals for teams in the American Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season.

AAC Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Cincinnati 9-130 9+110 East Carolina 6.5+120 6.5-140 Houston 9-110 9-110 Memphis 7.5+120 7.5-140 Navy 4.5+105 4.5-125 SMU 7-105 7-115 South Florida 4.5-115 4.5-105 Temple 2.5-130 2.5+110 Tulane 6+110 6-130 Tulsa 6+100 6-120 UCF 8.5+100 8.5-120

