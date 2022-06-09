Big Ten Conference win totals for the 2022 college football season

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll take a look at the Big Ten as teams will look to try to figure out a way to stop Ohio State.

Michigan won the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time since it was created in 2011. They defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 42-3 and finished as the second seed in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines saw star DE Aidan Hutchinson drafted with the second overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, but are looking for revenge after a CFP semifinal loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Their win total is set at 9.5

The Buckeyes weren't in the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time since 2016. C.J. Stroud exploded onto the scene with 4,435 yards and 44 passing touchdowns to only six interceptions. He is a favorite for the 2022 Heisman Trophy even with his top two receivers playing on Sundays this fall. Ohio State has a 10.5 game win total which is the highest in the conference.

When you look at the bottom of the conference, Nebraska finds itself in the middle of projected win totals. This is a team coming off a 1-8 conference record and an overall 3-9 record. Nebraska somewhat acknowledged that head coach Scott Frost may not be the answer with a restructured contract lowering his 2022 salary and buyout number. They saw quarterback Adrian Martinez enter the infamous transfer portal and replaced him with former Texas Longhorn Casey Thompson and Florida State Seminole Chubba Purdy. The under on 7.5 total wins seems like an easy choice.

Here are the win totals for teams in the Big Ten Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season.

B1G Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Illinois 4.5 -125 4.5 +105 Indiana 4 -110 4 -110 Iowa 7.5 -105 7.5 -115 Maryland 6 +100 6 -120 Michigan 9.5 -120 9.5 +100 Michigan State 7.5 +100 7.5 -120 Minnesota 7.5 +100 7.5 -120 Nebraska 7.5 -110 7.5 -110 Northwestern 4 +100 4 -120 Ohio State 10.5 -215 10.5 +175 Penn State 8.5 +105 8.5 -125 Purdue 7.5 +100 7.5 -120 Rutgers TBA TBA Wisconsin 8.5 -145 8.5 +125

