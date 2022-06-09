How to watch the 2022 RBC Canadian Open via live online stream

The RBC Canadian Open returns for the first time since 2019. The event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada will host the tournament that gets started on Thursday, June 9th and runs to Sunday, June 12th.

To watch the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on the CBS Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Marquee Group:

7:13 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:24 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Fitzpatrick

7:35 a.m. ET: JJ Spaun, Tony Finau, Nick Taylor

Friday Marquee Group:

7:13 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

Friday Featured Groups

7:24 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Harold Varner III

7:35 a.m. ET: Cameron Champ, Parker McLachlin, Sebastian Munoz

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4