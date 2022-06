Full list of tee times for Round 2 of RBC Canadian Open

The PGA TOUR and Golf Canada have joined forces this week for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s G&CC. This tournament has returned for the first time since 2019. It was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019 winner was Rory McIlroy, though at a different course as this event returns to the track it left in 2010.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live Friday Marquee Group:

7:13 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

PGA Tour Live Friday Featured Groups

7:24 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Harold Varner III

7:35 a.m. ET: Cameron Champ, Parker McLachlin, Sebastian Munoz

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on Friday.