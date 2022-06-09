How to watch the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London via live online stream

The Greg Norman-led LIV Golf Invitational Series will hold its inaugural event this weekend at the Centurion Club in London from June 9-11, with all players starting in a shotgun format at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The 48-player field includes six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, who announced his intentions to join the tour Monday. Former major winners Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia will also be in the field.

While LIV Golf has television distribution deals in many countries, one of them is not the United States. That means the only way to watch the action is online via the tour’s official channels. That’s Youtube and Facebook, as well as the official page of the tour. The tour is also producing the event in full instead of a broadcast partner

Arlo White, formerly of NBC Sports coverage of the English Premier League, will be the lead play-by-play announcer. He’ll be joined by Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet. Su-Ann Heng and long drive champion Troy Mullins will be on the course.