Will full USA roster play in CONCACAF Nations League?

The United States Men’s National Team will kick off their 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League campaign with two games inside the June window. First up is Grenada on Friday, June 10, followed by a trip to El Salvador on June 14.

The reigning Nations League champions, like all the other World Cup-bound teams, will use these matches as preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter. With two friendlies already under their belt in June, seeing a 3-0 win over Morocco and a 0-0 draw against Uruguay, they’ll continue their June camp with meaningful games against other CONCACAF nations.

Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-man roster for the June window, and based on who he fielded for the first two June friendlies, it’s apparent that he’s looking for the best possible combination of players on the field he can find. Chrisitan Pulisic got the start in both June matches already, while guys like Jesus Ferreira, Weston McKennie, and Walker Zimmerman also saw time on the field.

While we don’t know what the lineup will look like for their first Nations League match against Grenada, we can at least take a look at the full 26-man roster ahead of Friday’s match.

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic FC), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles Almelo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Timothy Weah (OSC Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)