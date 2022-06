CONCACAF standings, schedule for Nations League A 2022

The CONCACAF Nations League is already underway as we head into Matchday 3 this weekend. The United States, winners of last season’s Nations League, will look to defend their title as they kick off their campaign against Grenada on Friday.

Nations League play will continue through mid-June, then they’ll pause until March of 2023 as we head toward the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting in November. After the matches wrap up in March next year, the four group winners from League A will enter into a final tournament to decide who will be crowned the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League champions.

The group winners from Leagues B and C will be promoted, while the fourth-place finishers in each group from Leagues A and B will be relegated ahead of the next Nations League competition.

League A standings

Group A

Jamaica, 0-1-0, 1 point Suriname, 0-1-0, 1 point Mexico, 0-0-0, 0 points

Suriname 1, Jamaica 1

Jamaica v. Suriname, June 7

Mexico v. Suriname, June 11

Jamaica v. Mexico, June 14

Suriname v. Mexico, March 26, 2023

Mexico v. Jamaica, March 23, 2023

Group B

Panama, 1-0-0, 3 points Costa Rica, 1-0-1, 3 points Martinique, 0-0-1, 0 points

Panama 2, Costa Rica 0

Costa Rica 2, Martinique 0

Panama v. Martinique, June 9

Martinique v. Panama, June 12

Martinique v. Costa Rica, March 25, 2023

Costa Rica v. Panama, March 28, 2023

Group C

Curacao, 1-0-1, 3 points Honduras, 1-0-1, 3 points Canada, 0-0-0, 0 points

Curacao 0, Honduras 1

Honduras 1, Curacao 2

Canada v. Curacao, June 9

Honduras v. Canada, June 13

Curacao v. Canada, March 23, 2023

Canada v. Honduras, Marc 28, 2023

Group D

El Salvador, 1-0-0, 3 points USA, 0-0-0, 0 points Grenada, 0-0-1, 0 points

El Salvador 3, Grenada 1

Grenada v. El Salvador, June 7

USA v. Grenada, June 10

El Salvador v. USA, June 14

Grenada v. USA, March 24, 2023

USA v. El Salvador, March 27, 2023