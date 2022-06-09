Who is in Jurassic World: Dominion?

The summer 2022 blockbuster season has gotten off to a hot start and continues with another notable new chapter in an established franchise. Jurassic World Dominion will hit theaters on June 10, and the film marks the conclusion of the Jurassic World franchise. Dominion will also wrap up the storyline that began in the original Jurassic Park film that was released back in 1993. Given its connection to the original trilogy, Dominion will feature an ensemble cast of both characters from the sequel trilogy as well as the original trilogy.

Jurassic World: Dominion cast

Chris Pratt as Owen Brady

Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing

DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts

Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood

Justice Smith as Franklin Webb

Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez

Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson

Omar Sy as Barry Sembéne

BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu

Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm

Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler

Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant

Fans of the Jurassic Park franchise will be most excited for the return of Goldblum, Dern, and Neill reprising their roles from the original trilogy. Goldblum appeared in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but the additional return of Dern and Neill will mark the first time the three have returned to the franchise since the original 1993 film.

A key plot theme to observe will be the explanation for the trio’s return at this point in time. Following the events of the first two films of the Jurassic World series, one might wonder why Dern or Neill’s character had not made a cameo alongside Goldblum in Fallen Kingdom. Given the synopsis hinting that the film will wrap up not only the sequel trilogy but also the storyline from the original films, it remains to be seen whether the majority of the ensemble cast will survive by the conclusion of the film.