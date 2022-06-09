Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, June 9

The slate of MLB games on DraftKings is a short one with just five on the main DFS contests on Thursday night. Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, June 9th.

Braves vs. Pirates, 7:20 p.m. ET

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,200)

Austin Riley ($5,700)

Dansby Swanson ($5,400)

Matt Olson ($5,300)

The Atlanta Braves are getting a decent matchup against Pittsburgh Pirates starter JT Brubaker, who has a 4.70 ERA over his first 11 starts. This lineup will not come cheap, but no team has a larger over/under run total on DraftKings Sportsbook, and they’re coming off yesterday’s game when they scored 13 runs and pounded out 13 hits.

Orioles vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Tyler Mancini ($4,700)

Cedric Mullins ($4,700)

Austin Hays ($4,100)

Adley Rutschman ($4,000)

The Baltimore Orioles do not have much of an offense compared to the rest of the league, but there’s a lot to love about their chances against Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic. He made seven appearances and six starts with a 9.33 ERA over 18.1 innings of work. Baltimore scored 9 runs and recorded 9 hits in last night’s victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Royals vs. Orioles, 8:10 p.m. ET

Bobby Witt Jr. ($5,100)

Salvador Perez ($4,900)

Whit Merrifield ($4,600)

MJ Melendez ($3,800)

There should be plenty of runs scored in this game from both teams. Orioles starter Jordan Lyles has a 4.50 ERA over his first 11 starts of 2022 and allowed at least 3 runs in eight of those outings, so he will give up some runs. The Royals' top hitters should be ready to swing on Thursday night.